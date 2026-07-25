Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon faces mounting political pressure after a first-instance court handed down a sentence that would strip him of his mayoral post in connection with allegations that a supporter paid polling costs on his behalf at the request of political broker Myung Tae-gyun. The Democratic Party faction in the Seoul Metropolitan Council immediately called on Oh to resign.

The 22nd Criminal Division of Seoul Central District Court sentenced Oh on Wednesday to a fine of 10 million won and a surcharge of 21 million won ($14,300) on charges of violating the Political Funds Act. If the conviction and sentence are upheld on final appeal, Oh would lose his post. His lawyers filed a notice of appeal with Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, the day after the verdict. Oh had signaled his intention to appeal immediately after the ruling, saying the court "handed down a guilty verdict based solely on the one-sided testimony of Myung Tae-gyun and circumstantial evidence, despite the absence of any proof of direct instruction or involvement on my part."

The case nonetheless leaves an unavoidable "legal risk" — sustained uncertainty over city administration until the Supreme Court issues a final ruling.

Particularly concerning is the prospect that the Democratic Party, which captured 80 of the 118 seats on the council in the last local elections and now controls ordinance and budget deliberations, could obstruct major projects Oh has set out for his second elected term. The council's Democratic Party caucus issued a statement after the verdict demanding Oh's voluntary resignation, saying that "the judicial risk surrounding Mayor Oh, who has been in office for less than a month, makes confusion and dysfunction in the administration of Seoul — the nation's capital — unavoidable," and that he "must make a courageous decision to minimize the burden on city governance and return to normal politics."

Several flagship projects Oh has championed for his second term could be affected. The "Gangbuk Renaissance 2.0" initiative — a plan to invest 16 trillion won (comprising 6 trillion won in central government subsidies and private investment, plus 10 trillion won in city funds) in northern Seoul to overhaul transport networks and develop industrial hubs — is at risk of disruption. Seoul Metropolitan Government has also committed a separate medium- to long-term fiscal investment of 5.2 trillion won in rail and road projects in the Gangbuk area. Securing the budget requires persuading the central government and private investors, and if the legal risk is not resolved, the project timeline could slip.

The Han River bus service could also face pushback from the council. The outgoing 11th council held a plenary session on June 24 and passed an amendment to the Han River bus operating agreement allowing the city to subsidize the operator for navigation losses and the labor costs of additional safety personnel. The centerpiece of the measure is a plan to provide 13.5 billion won in support between 2027 and 2028. The 11th council had a People Power Party majority, but the newly constituted council could intensify pressure to cut the Han River bus budget during its own budget review.

A proposal Oh formally announced last month to raise the age threshold for free subway rides could also be affected. The city has said it plans to lift the current free-ride age for urban rail from 65 to 70 in order to reduce transit deficits, and use the savings to partially subsidize bus fares for passengers aged 70 and older. As a sensitive welfare policy requiring broad social consensus, the initiative may struggle to gain momentum before a final Supreme Court ruling.

Oh convened a senior staff meeting after the first-instance verdict and said the ruling "contains serious errors of fact and legal interpretation that will be corrected by a higher court," adding: "Seoul's city administration must operate without wavering under any circumstances, and I too will lead city governance with an unwavering sense of responsibility in order to keep my promises to the citizens."