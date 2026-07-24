By Na Eun-jeong, The Herald Business A video of a 20-year-old dressed as Spider-Man rushing to help a wheelchair user cross a six-lane road has gone viral.

According to the AP, Christopher Helenthal of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was driving a red Jeep and waiting at a crosswalk signal around noon on Tuesday, July 21.

He spotted a man in a wheelchair struggling to cross the six-lane road. Helenthal immediately jumped out of his vehicle and sprinted toward the man, shouting, "I got you!"

Helenthal was wearing the Spider-Man costume because he had just come from a superhero-themed event at Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, where he works.

He did not hesitate. With only a few seconds left before the light changed, he quickly pushed the wheelchair to safety on the other side of the road, used his body to hold back traffic, then returned to his vehicle and drove off.

A nearby CCTV camera captured the entire scene.

The Jonesboro Police Department posted the footage on its official Facebook page, where it quickly spread and drew tens of thousands of likes.

In an interview with the AP, Helenthal said the heavy midday traffic made him move fast. "In that moment, I just thought it would be pretty funny since I was dressed as Spider-Man," he said.

Police thanked Helenthal for his act of courage but did not disclose the identity of the man he helped.