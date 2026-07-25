As more people share their homes with pets, interest in responsible animal care has grown steadily. A pet owner competency exam testing knowledge of animal behavior, health management and pet etiquette will be held online on Sept. 6.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Dongeurami are co-hosting the 8th edition of the exam, open to 5,000 participants — 3,000 in the dog category and 2,000 in the cat category. Any resident interested in pets, not just current owners, may take the test free of charge.

The exam consists of 50 multiple-choice questions written by veterinarians and animal behavior specialists, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday. Topics include pet etiquette, the Animal Protection Act, understanding animal behavior, disease and nutrition management, and pet loss — the psychological grief that follows the death of a companion animal.

The dog category runs from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 6, while the cat category follows from 1 to 2 p.m. the same day. Registered participants will receive a link by text message and email and may take the test on a PC, tablet or smartphone.

When the exam launched in 2019 as an in-person written test, 189 people sat for it. After switching to an online format in 2020, cumulative participation has reached 13,264. This year, the city will also offer a free online practice exam featuring past questions and answer explanations from 2019 through 2025.

About 30 percent of this year's questions will be drawn from previous exams, so working through the practice test carefully is advisable for those aiming for a high score. Among top scorers in the dog category, 100 teams that register in advance will qualify for a practical exam evaluating walking skills and everyday pet etiquette.

The practical exam will be held Oct. 18, coinciding with Animal Protection Day. Owners and their dogs walk together and complete a series of tasks, with a professional dog trainer assessing each team for about 10 minutes. In addition, 60 teams selected by lottery will have the opportunity to take part in a beginner-level practical experience session on Oct. 17, the day before the exam.

All participants in the practical experience and exam will receive commemorative gifts, and those who pass the written test will be given a certificate and a commemorative item. Registration for the written exam is open until midnight on Aug. 23 through the official registration website.

Kim Young-hwan, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Garden City Bureau, said he hopes the exam gives residents a natural opportunity to learn and practice the right knowledge and etiquette for caring for their pets.