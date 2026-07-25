The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Saturday that it has partnered with convenience store chain CU to launch five "Seoul My Soul" healthy ready-meal products that residents can enjoy at an affordable price. The initiative supports the city's vision of becoming a "special city where everyone lives a healthy life," making nutritious meals accessible to all in everyday settings.

Four of the products — a dosirak, a roll kimbap, a sandwich and a light tuna mayo triangle kimbap — went on sale Tuesday, with a low-sugar bulgogi bibim triangle kimbap following on Wednesday.

"Interest in low-sugar, high-protein diets has grown, but the price barrier has been high," the Seoul Metropolitan Government said. "We designed these as convenience store ready meals so that anyone can enjoy them in their daily lives."

The five-item lineup — one dosirak, one roll kimbap, two triangle kimbap and one sandwich — was developed to boost protein content while reducing sugar and fat.

The products use health-conscious ingredients including chickpea rice, chicken breast, water-packed tuna, low-fat mayonnaise and low-sugar sauce, balancing taste and nutrition.

The packaging features Seoul's "Soul Friends" characters alongside images representing the city, including the Han River and Han River Bus. The products will roll out sequentially at CU stores across the Greater Seoul area, and customers can check stock and place advance orders through CU's app, Pocket CU.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has previously released products including Seoul Ramyun, Seoul Jajang, Seoul Bread and Seoul Rice Chips. Seoul Ramyun and Seoul Jajang have been exported to 19 countries, with 1.66 million packets sold.

"We will continue to collaborate with a range of private companies to introduce products and content that capture the value and appeal of Seoul," said Kim Hyeong-rae, the city's public relations planning officer.