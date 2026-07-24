The People Power Party's Ulsan chapter has elected Rep. Seo Beom-su (Ulju-gun), a two-term lawmaker, as its new chair.

"To restore public trust, I will build a 'One Team Ulsan PPP' where all party members come together beyond factional lines," Seo said. "I will also actively identify and cultivate young talent and new faces to lay the groundwork for victory in the 2028 general election."

Seo, born in 1963, is a two-term Assembly member representing Ulju-gun. He previously served as floor secretary of the Public Administration and Security Committee in the first half of the 22nd National Assembly, and as secretary-general of the People Power Party.