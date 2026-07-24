Seo Jun-o, mayor of Nowon-gu, hosted the "2026 Integrated Care and Case Management Forum" at the main auditorium on the second floor of the Nowon-gu Office on Friday afternoon, encouraging participants and discussing ways to build a community-centered integrated care system.

The forum was organized in response to the Act on Integrated Support for Local Care, covering medical and long-term care services, which took effect in March. It aimed to foster cooperation among various care providers in the district and strengthen Nowon's integrated care ecosystem based on frontline experience. About 150 people attended, including care workers, healthcare professionals, staff from private welfare organizations and civil servants.

Held under the theme "Beyond Boundaries, Connected — Nowon Cares for All," the event proceeded in order: an opening ceremony and introduction of guests, a commemorative photo, first-session lectures and thematic presentations, and a second-session roundtable discussion with 150 participants.

The first session opened with a progress report on Nowon-gu's integrated care initiatives, followed by presentations on the role of public health centers, case management and home-visit medical care. In the second session, a roundtable among 150 participants, attendees shared their expectations and questions about the new law's implementation, along with suggestions for improving how the system operates, collectively mapping out the future direction of Nowon's care framework.

"Helping residents facing complex difficulties requires more than the efforts of any single organization," Seo said. "Only when frontline experience and expertise are brought together can we provide truly comprehensive and effective support." He added that the district would use the direction charted by frontline workers at Friday's forum as a foundation to build an "inclusive integrated care ecosystem" — one that ensures every resident can live safely and healthily in the place they call home.