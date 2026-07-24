Three Seoul Metropolitan Council members from Eunpyeong-gu — Seong Heum-je, Lee Hyeon-chan and Lee Byeong-do — have drawn attention for the considerable clout they wield in the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council.

All three share a common background: each served on the Eunpyeong-gu district council before winning a seat on the city assembly, and each is now in his third term. Their hands-on experience at the district level and strong local networks have helped them secure key leadership posts and expand their political standing in the city assembly.

Seong was elected deputy speaker of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council for the first half of the term. The deputy speaker sits on the presiding panel, participating in the management of plenary sessions and major legislative decisions — one of the assembly's most consequential positions. Colleagues trust Seong for his long legislative record and his ability to maintain smooth working relationships.

Lee Byeong-do chairs the assembly's Steering Committee, which coordinates the overall operation of the council, oversees the secretariat and manages the legislative calendar. The chairmanship carries significant influence, as the role bridges the presiding panel, standing committees and floor negotiation groups, helping to resolve major internal issues.

Lee Hyeon-chan brings an equally impressive track record. After his time on the district council, he served in the 8th and 10th Seoul Metropolitan Councils, chairing both the Administrative Affairs and Home Affairs Committee and the Special Budget and Accounts Committee — giving him broad oversight of the city's organizational structure and finances. The budget committee chairmanship is particularly powerful, as it involves scrutinizing the vast budgets of both the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, a platform well suited to resolving local issues and securing funding for the district.

Lee Hyeon-chan sat out the 11th Seoul Metropolitan Council election and instead served as chairman of the Eunpyeong-gu Facilities Management Corporation, maintaining close ties with the community. He later returned to the city assembly, reasserting his presence in local politics.

The influence these Eunpyeong-gu members carry stems from the local foundations and legislative experience they built during their district council days. Their membership in the assembly's majority party and the seniority that comes with three terms have also helped them land key leadership roles.

Analysts say the three share a clear political ambition: the Eunpyeong-gu district mayor's office. District Mayor Kim Mi-gyeong is serving her third and final term and cannot run again, making competition for the seat in the next local elections inevitable.

In local political circles, Deputy Speaker Seong and Lee Hyeon-chan are widely seen as likely candidates for the next district mayor's race. The two are expected to compete for visibility by using their assembly roles to secure budget allocations for major Eunpyeong-gu projects and address pressing local issues.

Steering Committee Chairman Lee Byeong-do's next moves are also drawing interest. His high-profile chairmanship has raised his political standing both inside and outside the assembly, and observers say he could have a significant impact on the district's political landscape going forward.

Ultimately, the strong influence these Eunpyeong-gu members command does not stem from seniority alone. It is the product of field experience accumulated since their district council days, solid organizational networks, key assembly leadership posts and a shared political goal: the district mayor's office.

That is why analysts say the race for the next Eunpyeong-gu district mayor has, in effect, already begun on the floor of the Seoul Metropolitan Council.