Samsung Bioepis sustained steady earnings growth in the first half of this year, driven by strong performance in its global biosimilar business.

According to earnings results released Friday by parent company Samsung Epis Holdings, Samsung Bioepis posted sales of 847.1 billion won ($576 million) and operating profit of 230.6 billion won in the first half of 2026. Both figures rose 6 percent from the same period a year earlier, with sales up 45.5 billion won and operating profit up 12.8 billion won.

For the second quarter alone, the company recorded sales of 392.2 billion won and operating profit of 86.6 billion won. Sales edged down 2 percent and operating profit fell 4 percent from a year earlier, reflecting adjustments to supply schedules for key products and increased research and development investment, though the company maintained an operating margin of around 22 percent through disciplined cost management. The company said demand growth in major markets including Europe and the United States is expected to flow through to second-half results as supply normalizes, sustaining the growth trajectory.

Samsung Bioepis is moving quickly to expand its global supply chain and geographic footprint. The May launch of its Eylea biosimilar SB15 in Europe brought the number of products it sells directly in the region to five, while it began full-scale sales of its Prolia biosimilar SB16 in the United States. The company also entered the Japanese market for the first time with the launch of its Stelara biosimilar SB17.

Progress on next-generation pipeline development is also becoming visible. Last month, Samsung Bioepis released global Phase 1 and Phase 3 trial results for SB27, its biosimilar candidate for the blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda, demonstrating pharmacokinetic and efficacy equivalence with the originator drug. Samsung Bioepis said it is the first Keytruda biosimilar developer to publicly disclose interim Phase 3 trial results.

In drug development, the company is conducting a global Phase 1 trial of its antibody-drug conjugate candidate SBE303 targeting solid tumors, while running preclinical studies on a second ADC candidate, SBE313. It is also focusing on developing a long-acting obesity treatment and securing next-generation technologies through open innovation.

Samsung Epis Holdings, the parent company, reported consolidated first-half sales of 845.8 billion won and operating profit of 149.3 billion won after reflecting non-cash accounting adjustments including purchase price allocation amortization. Samsung Epis Holdings said it expects to meet its full-year sales growth target of more than 10 percent over the prior year, underpinned by the solid performance of its core subsidiary.

The company noted that non-cash accounting items such as PPA amortization and unrealized gains on inventory represent only short-term book adjustments with no actual cash outflow, and that their impact on the holding company's earnings stability and shareholder value remains minimal as long as the core subsidiary maintains healthy operating cash flow.