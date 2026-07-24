Ottogi Co. said Friday it signed an MOU with the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City and Wando-gun to expand the use of domestic abalone and diversify its consumption.

The agreement aims to promote the quality of seafood from the South Jeolla-Gwangju region, boost abalone consumption, and build a producer-company cooperation framework through the production and sale of processed products made with Wando abalone.

Under the MOU, the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City and Wando-gun will work to diversify abalone consumption and expand sales channels. The integrated city will provide administrative and fiscal support and strengthen public-private coordination, while Wando-gun will ensure a stable supply of raw materials through the development of a high-quality abalone production base and systematic quality management.

Ottogi will produce and sell 100,000 units annually of its Oz Kitchen Wando Abalone Porridge using abalone sourced from Wando. The production run is expected to use approximately 2 tons of sliced abalone, equivalent to about 7 tons of whole abalone.

The company also plans to build an end-to-end cooperation framework with the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City and Wando-gun covering raw material production and supply, product development, sales and marketing to strengthen the foundation for mutual growth.

"We will continue to contribute to boosting consumption of domestic abalone, expanding sales channels, and deepening cooperation with local communities," an Ottogi official said.