Mokpo National University holds firm as east-west regional tensions flare in South Jeolla Province

Suncheon National University has formally requested new negotiations over the locations of the main campus administration, medical school and university hospital as part of a planned merger with Mokpo National University — the two institutions at the center of a dispute over where to site a national medical school for South Jeolla Province.

Suncheon National University (President Lee Byeong-un) said Friday the request amounts to a counter-proposal after Mokpo National University replied Tuesday that Suncheon's earlier proposal "cannot be considered feasible and requires no separate review."

Under Suncheon's proposal, the main university administration and medical school would be located at Suncheon, along with a phased university hospital focused on basic medical education, while Mokpo would host clinical theory and practical training and establish a university hospital first. The plan is a near-reversal of the mediation proposal put forward by the transition committee of the South Jeolla-Gwangju Special City mayor-elect.

Mokpo National University rejected the proposal outright, saying it contradicts the analysis and rationale of the South Jeolla-Gwangju Transition Planning Committee — referred to as the transition committee — and runs counter to the committee's position, and therefore does not warrant review.

Suncheon National University expressed frustration, saying it was "regrettable that the other university did not even review a proposal submitted at its own request."

A Suncheon National University official said the transition committee's plan "is an advisory recommendation intended to help the two universities reach an agreement, not a binding decision that fixes the terms of the merger." The official added that "since the merger of national universities is premised on voluntary agreement between both institutions and the consent of their members, excluding the other university's proposal from consideration on the grounds that it does not conform to the transition committee's position is tantamount to denying the very premise of reaching an agreement."

Suncheon National University is calling on Mokpo to continue negotiations on the locations of the main administration, medical school and university hospital in the spirit of the three-way MOU signed Dec. 10 last year, on the premise that the merger will proceed.

As merger negotiations have stalled, local governments in the eastern region — including Suncheon, Yeosu, Gwangyang, Boseong and Goheung — and the western region — including Mokpo, Muan, Sinan, Yeongam and Jindo — have entered the fray, deepening the dispute into a broader sub-regional conflict.

Should talks ultimately collapse over the medical school's location, a return to the open competitive application process previously pursued by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Welfare is widely anticipated — a scenario that raises concerns about an overheated and distorted race to attract the medical school.