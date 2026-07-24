The Korea Pharma-Bio Association announced Friday that it has officially launched a dedicated website for its Pharmaceutical Export Regulation Support Secretariat to help domestic pharmaceutical and biotech companies enter global markets.

The secretariat was established in January under a mandate from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to help domestic pharmaceutical and biotech companies overcome overseas licensing barriers and expand exports. Operated by the Korea Pharma-Bio Association, the new website consolidates previously scattered regulatory information and support functions into a single platform.

The site provides key information needed to develop overseas market entry strategies, including the latest pharmaceutical regulatory trends by country, global regulatory news and policy research notes published by relevant agencies.

The platform also accepts ongoing inquiries from companies facing difficulties during the export approval process. Submitted cases will be reviewed by experts and addressed with tailored guidance, while structural regulatory issues that individual companies cannot resolve on their own will be shared directly with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for resolution through public-private cooperation. The secretariat is expected to serve as a practical one-stop resource for small and venture pharmaceutical and biotech companies that have struggled with overseas licensing barriers due to limited information and financial resources.

The website also integrates information and registration procedures for related support programs, including export approval briefings, regulatory seminars and business meetings with overseas regulatory authorities.

Korea Pharma-Bio Association President Noh Yeon-hong said proactive responses to overseas regulatory environments are essential for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to remain competitive. "We will spare no effort in providing practical, on-the-ground support so that our companies can create new growth opportunities in the global market," he said.