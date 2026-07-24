By Park Jong-il, The Herald Business Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu has introduced an AI visual assistance device at the general civil affairs office on the first floor of the district office, with full operations beginning Friday, as part of an effort to improve access to civil services for information-vulnerable residents and advance inclusive digital administration.

The project was designed to help residents who face difficulties accessing information — including the visually impaired, those with low vision, and the elderly — use civil services more conveniently and independently.

As public agencies increasingly adopt AI technology to enhance resident convenience and strengthen information access for socially vulnerable groups, Dongdaemun-gu has integrated AI into its civil affairs operations to create an environment where anyone can use civil services without discrimination.

Previously, visually impaired or low-vision visitors to the civil affairs office often had to rely on personal care assistants or staff to read forms and notices. With the new device, residents can check the information they need on their own and handle civil affairs more independently. The district expects the device to improve convenience for residents while also reducing the burden on staff who repeatedly assist with routine guidance, enabling faster and more efficient service.

The AI visual assistance device is available to any visitor who has difficulty reading small print or checking information, including the visually impaired, those with low vision, and the elderly. Visitors who need help filling out forms, reading notices, or checking the contents of certificates can use the device with guidance from a civil affairs assistant on site.

Powered by camera and AI technology, the device offers text recognition, object recognition, distance sensing, color recognition, facial expression recognition, and spatial awareness. It reads the contents of civil service forms and notices aloud in real time and conveys information about the surrounding environment.

The district will keep the device permanently available at the first-floor general civil affairs office, with staff on hand to explain how to use it and assist visitors. The district also plans to continuously gather user feedback to improve the service and expand tailored civil services for information-vulnerable residents.

"We introduced the AI visual assistance device to help information-vulnerable residents use civil services more conveniently and independently," district mayor Choi Dong-min said. "We will continue to actively leverage AI and other digital technologies to build an inclusive civil service environment where no one is left behind, and to steadily expand smart civil services that residents can feel in their daily lives."