SK Rent-a-Car is expanding its Jeju branch from a simple vehicle rental outlet into a marketing platform connecting brand experiences with tourism benefits. The company is building out a corporate partnership model by capitalizing on the full travel path of Jeju visitors — from the moment they pick up a rental car to their stops at tourist attractions and retail stores.

SK Rent-a-Car announced Friday that it is running partnership programs this summer with Ecoland, Osulloc and Hollys for customers using its Jeju branch.

Differentiating through vehicle rental alone has grown harder across the industry, intensifying competition over value-added services that cover the entire travel itinerary. In tourist destinations like Jeju, where reliance on rental cars is high, brand-experience marketing built around branch visitors is drawing attention as a new revenue model.

The new partnerships bundle tourist-site discounts, product giveaways and in-store benefits. Customers who book through SK Rent-a-Car's Jeju branch can receive a 5,000-won-per-person discount on admission to Ecoland by presenting the rental booking notification at the gate. The benefit applies to all members of the party, with no cap on the number of people.

The Osulloc tie-up was arranged to mark the new opening of the brand's Tea Library and Tea House in Seogwipo. Starting Friday, customers who rent a vehicle at the Jeju branch will receive a "Moonlight Walk" tea bag made from Jeju-grown tea leaves, with 10,000 units prepared in total. Customers visiting the Osulloc Tea House Tea Factory location will also receive a buy-one-get-one offer on tea gelato.

The Hollys collaboration is the second between the two companies, following one in April. Starting Aug. 10, customers renting from the Jeju branch will receive either a "Vanilla Delight Low Sugar" or "Signature Americano" bottled coffee — chosen at random — per vehicle. A total of 10,000 bottles have been prepared, and a "lucky charm" card evoking the Jeju travel mood will be included with each.

The partnerships go a step further than the conventional approach of handing out products at vehicle pickup. By pairing rental use with benefits at tourist sites and stores that customers are likely to visit during their trip, the company has linked transportation, sightseeing and consumption into a single customer experience.

A car seat discount promotion is also under way for family travelers. From Aug. 17 through Sept. 16, SK Rent-a-Car will offer up to 50 percent off on nine types of child seats, ranging from premium infant seats to junior booster seats. It is the first discount promotion for the car seat rental service since it launched in June 2024.

SK Rent-a-Car said it manages its car seats in-house rather than outsourcing — a measure aimed at strengthening hygiene and cleanliness standards, which travelers tend to scrutinize closely.

For corporate partners, the Jeju branch also serves as a hands-on marketing venue. With more than 1 million visitors a year, the branch gives brands a chance to put their products directly in front of customers and gauge real-time reactions.

SK Rent-a-Car has now conducted co-marketing campaigns with a total of 21 partners. Last year, the company worked with consumer goods brands including Kundal, Orion and Paldo, as well as Jeju-based businesses HanWool & Jeju and Licorice. The scope of partnership formats has also widened, from product giveaways to tourist-site admission discounts.

The company has also expanded its standing partnerships. SK Rent-a-Car has agreements with five major cultural and exhibition venues on Jeju — Snoopy Garden, Bonte Museum, Arte Museum, Jeju Aerospace Museum and Podo Museum — offering Jeju branch customers discounts of up to 30 percent.

"Our Jeju branch is evolving into a platform that offers tourists a richer travel experience while giving companies an effective hands-on marketing opportunity," an SK Rent-a-Car official said. "We will continue to expand collaborations with diverse brands from Jeju and beyond, delivering new travel experiences to the more than 1 million customers who visit our Jeju branch each year, while also contributing to local tourism and brand vitality."