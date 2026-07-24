Dong-A Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Dong-A Socio Holdings, has launched Duobuster OralBalance, an oral probiotic featuring a dual-tablet design.

The product separates its ingredients into two distinct layers — a mint layer and a white layer — so that the live bacteria do not come into direct contact with sensitive components. The dual-layer design keeps the probiotics and functional sub-ingredients apart, allowing the bacteria to perform at full strength.

The supplement contains a patented bacterial strain (S. salivarius G7) isolated from the gum tissue of Korean subjects. The company said the oral probiotic was developed through domestic research and formulated with the Korean oral environment in mind.

The product also addresses the chalky texture and taste often associated with oral probiotics, making it more palatable. It contains zero grams of sugar, making it suitable for consumption before bed, the company said, adding that its compact 11.5-millimeter tablet is easy to swallow for users of all ages, from children to adults.

"The oral probiotic market is growing as managing the balance of microorganisms in the mouth is known to help with bad breath and overall oral health," the company said. "This is the first oral probiotic in Korea to feature a dual-tablet design."