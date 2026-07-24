Hanssem (CEO Kim Yu-jin) has launched three new functional sofas designed to suit a range of consumer lifestyles.

The new products are the Emma Comfort Swing, which adds a swing function to an existing bestseller; the Taze Recliner, which brings reclining technology to a popular leather sofa line; and the Tobin, featuring a customizable head-tilting function.

The Emma Comfort Swing builds on the bestselling Emma Comfort by adding a swing mechanism. Hanssem said the sofa was developed in response to the growing trend of using sofas for varied leisure — from lying down to watching streaming content. The deep, wide seat lets users stretch out fully or lie back as if on a bed, without a separate ottoman. An ergonomically designed back cushion angled at 105 to 110 degrees delivers a distinctive seating experience, the company said.

The Taze Recliner incorporates reclining technology to maximize the comfort a sofa can offer. The model pairs the original Taze's signature high backrest and snug seating feel with a reclining function for the ultimate in comfort, Hanssem said.

The Tobin head-tilting sofa is designed for smaller living spaces. Hanssem said it extends the head-tilting function — previously popular in apartments around 100 square meters (30 pyeong, where 1 pyeong equals 3.3 square meters) — to more compact floor plans, broadening options for buyers. The headrest adjusts to fine angles suited to individual body types and folds flat when not in use, opening up sightlines in the living room and making the space feel larger.

"As people spend more time in the living room and the value of rest grows, we are offering functions tailored to individual lifestyles," a company official said.