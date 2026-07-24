Ceragem (CEO Lee Gyeong-su) has launched the Master V7 2027 (pictured), a spinal care medical device featuring an expanded set of massage modes and a perforated mat design.

The new product upgrades the existing Master V7 with enhancements to massage modes, usability and design. The number of massage modes has grown from 20 to 24, strengthening targeted care options for the neck, shoulders, lower back and pelvis. New additions include lifestyle-tailored modes for muscle pain relief — designed for use after waking up, before bed, or following activities such as golf, running, work or study — as well as modes aligned with the medical device's intended uses, including herniated disc and degenerative spinal stenosis. The company said the mode layout has also been reorganized by purpose so users can quickly identify and select the function they need.

The core massage technology from the original Master V7 carries over to the new model. The patented TST (Spinal Angle Control Technology) Ceracore Engine automatically adjusts the spacing and tilt of the massage nodes to match the curvature of the user's back, lower back, neck, shoulders and spine, delivering a massage tailored to each user's body type. The product also incorporates an abdominal heat LED node and an air-cell leg massager, the company added, allowing users to care for the abdomen and legs alongside the spine.

Two new color options — mahogany brown and linen beige — and a perforated mat design have been introduced with interior aesthetics in mind. The perforated pattern adds a soft, voluminous texture and a sense of depth to the surface.

"We expanded the massage modes and introduced new colors and designs so that every member of the family can choose the care they need," a Ceragem spokesperson said.