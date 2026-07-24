The Korean Calligraphy and Painting Gallery announced Friday that it will host a solo exhibition by artist Heo Hoe-tae, known by his pen name Musan, from Aug. 1 through Aug. 30.

The exhibition looks back on 60 years of Heo's artistic life and will run for one month at the gallery in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. Heo is the founder of emography and the creator of emotional sculpture "emosculpture," and has drawn attention as a leading figure in K-art.

The invited solo exhibition opens with a reception on Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Kim Sun-gi, director of the Korean Calligraphy and Painting Gallery, said that Tatiana Rosenstein — the critic who reviewed Jeff Koons, whose works hold the record for the highest price among living artists at 110 billion won ($74.9 million) — had praised Heo's work, saying he "explored artistic freedom by breaking free from fixed ideas about calligraphy."

Kim added that Heo's art "is regarded as having begun with calligraphy — rooted in the Eastern spiritual traditions of Confucian thought, Buddhist discipline and Taoist nature — before advancing into painting and three-dimensional form," and expressed confidence that Heo "will, at the forefront of K-art, plant a new universe in the hearts of people around the world through the most distinctly Korean content and form."

In the art world, Heo — who founded the genre of emography — is credited with expanding calligraphy into the language of contemporary art and successfully translating the Korean spiritual world into a universal sculptural language.

One figure in the art world said that just as K-pop and K-dramas have won the love of people around the world, his works are set to offer a guiding vision for where K-art is headed, adding that the artist has "embodied the three teachings of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism in his work to give birth to a new universe — one that is still expanding."

Viewers are also advised to pay attention to the meaning of the "dot" when experiencing Heo's work. The dots visible throughout his pieces are not mere points — through endless repetition, they become seeds of life, then flowers, then mountains and rivers, and ultimately the universe itself. The canvas in Heo's work is not a static plane but a vast field of life in which creation and circulation unfold without cease. His work is deeply connected to the fundamental thinking of Eastern philosophy. Heo's dots resonate with the Taoist concept of Laozi — that all things begin from one, form the ten thousand things, and return again to one.

The series on display — "Heartbeat," "A Flower Path of Contemplation," "The Flower Path I Found," "The Flower Path I Hold" and "The Flower Path Within Me" — represent the essence of Heo's philosophy.

In Eastern art, flowers have long been symbols of life, hope and enlightenment. The flowers in his works are not simple reproductions of nature but expressions of the human interior — an inquiry into the essence of existence as the fruit of practice. The countless dots filling the canvas appear like traces of the many moments a person accumulates over a lifetime: the joys and sorrows, love and wounds, waiting and hope of each passing day that ultimately converge into a single bloom.

Viewers gazing at the works find themselves suddenly discovering their own lives within them. Some are reminded of the years they have lived; others find themselves thinking of the road ahead. The works explain nothing, yet draw out a profound sense of empathy.

Light also plays a vital role. As natural light, artificial illumination and the passage of time shift, colors come alive and generate different emotions. Red hues convey the energy of life like the beating of a heart; blue tones evoke deep meditation and silence; and canvases in green and gold carry a sense of healing and hope. The works are therefore not objects to be viewed but spaces to be experienced, and viewers become part of the work within that space.

Heo creates his works by writing his philosophy in brushwork directly onto hanji, then cutting the paper into countless fragments and layering them to build up forms. It is a narrative of the reconstruction of existence that goes beyond simple collage, with the entire canvas forming a structure in which innumerable fragments of text organically cohere.

The characters bearing the artist's philosophy are reborn not as legible sentences but as color, dots and rhythm. Viewers thus experience not the content of the philosophy but the energy in which that philosophy is condensed, according to the gallery.

The relentless labor Heo pours into his work is evident across every canvas. The density created by what approaches hundreds of thousands of fragments is a trace of meditative time, and each work is at once a finished piece and a record of a long duration. These works therefore do not simply render the "flower path" as a metaphor for a happy life, but show it as a path discovered only when countless fragments of thought, suffering and perseverance come together.

In the "flower path" works, text and painting, practice and form are united. They sublimate the energy of happiness, elation, joy and passion welling up from within the artist into the accumulated form of flowers.

A distinctive strength of the works is their dual quality: from a distance they read as a jubilant field of flowers, while up close they resolve into fragments of philosophy. The labor-intensive construction visually evokes a process in which inner passion and elation rise up from the earth and spread into a space of infinite possibility — an approach that deepens the authenticity and resonance of the work.

Heo has said of his own work that "the true flower path is finding what I love, sharing that with viewers, and experiencing happiness and elation together," and stressed that he must "convey image and story through the resonance of three-dimensional living forms, and continuously create the inherent emotional and symbolic value."

Heo won the grand prize at the Korea Fine Arts Exhibition in 1995. He has since introduced Korean art to audiences at home and abroad through an invited solo touring exhibition at five galleries in the United States, an invited special exhibition at the National Museum of Sweden, and an invited solo exhibition hosted by the Slovak government.

The gallery described the exhibition as "a window looking toward the future of Korean art" and said it would be "a precious opportunity to encounter the great pilgrimage of an artist who has written the universe one dot at a time."