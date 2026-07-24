Americas routes plus Japan, Southeast Asia, Greater China among 21 interline partners — most of any Korean LCC

Jejuair will launch an interline service with Air Premia starting Aug. 1, the airline announced Friday.

Jejuair signed an interline agreement with Air Premia — which operates Incheon-based routes to the Americas — in early July, linking the two carriers' networks and enabling smoother connections at Incheon International Airport.

An interline arrangement allows passengers to book routes across partner airlines on a single ticket, eliminating the need for separate reservations and making transfers more convenient. For airlines, the arrangement effectively extends their route reach.

Under the new agreement, passengers arriving at Incheon on Jejuair can connect directly onto Air Premia's Americas routes — Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Honolulu and Washington, D.C. Travelers booking Air Premia's Americas flights can also purchase Jejuair tickets on the same itinerary, covering more than 40 international routes to Japan, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia and Indonesia, as well as domestic routes including Incheon–Jeju.

Baggage rules vary by connection type. On international-to-international connections, checked bags can be transferred through to the final destination in a single check-in. For itineraries that include the United States, Air Premia's free checked baggage allowance applies uniformly across all legs — both outbound and return — in accordance with international regulations. Domestic connections are excluded from through-baggage service.

Jejuair now has interline partnerships with 21 carriers, including Air Premia, Air Canada, United Airlines and Lufthansa Group, the most among South Korean low-cost carriers.

"We expect to maximize synergies through combined sales using both carriers' networks and to meet the diverse travel needs of our customers," a Jejuair official said. "We will continue to improve transfer convenience and related services so that more customers can travel with ease."

An Air Premia official said the partnership would make travel more convenient by linking Jejuair's domestic and Asian network with Air Premia's Americas routes. "We will continue to expand cooperation with various airlines to broaden our customers' travel convenience and choices," the official added.