Kyobo Life Planet Life Insurance, South Korea's only digital-only life insurer, said Friday it has officially launched "Insurance Secretary," a personalized insurance curation service that combines customers' coverage data with their lifestyle information.

The service was designed to lower the perceived barriers to purchasing digital insurance without the help of an agent. It guides customers through understanding their own coverage structure and making optimal choices, free from sales-driven intervention or commission costs. The service analyzes lifestyle data — including age, occupation, family situation and daily habits — to clearly identify gaps in existing coverage and explain why additional protection may be needed.

A key feature is the choice of four persona types tailored to different customer preferences. In addition to an objective, evidence-based "Insurance Expert," customers can select from a friendly "Warm Insurance Secretary," a "Future Me" that presents contingency plans based on hypothetical future scenarios, and a "Pro Brutal Truth-Teller" that bluntly flags risk factors. Customers can communicate with whichever persona suits them best, receiving tailored information without industry jargon.

The service is integrated into Bareun Plan, Kyobo Life Planet's flagship coverage-analysis platform. With about 5.15 million cumulative uses, Bareun Plan has helped customers analyze their existing insurance products and build portfolios that minimize overlapping coverage and unnecessary spending.

While the existing Bareun Plan served as a "diagnostic" tool — identifying wasteful spending through coverage analysis — Insurance Secretary acts as an action guide, explaining why certain coverage is lacking and how to address it. Customers can cut down on the time spent searching through complex policy documents or comparison websites, and avoid agent commissions by selecting optimized insurance on their own.

"Insurance Secretary will serve as a guide that empowers customers to take ownership of their insurance decisions and make the most prudent and rational choices," said Kim Young-seok, chief executive of Kyobo Life Planet Life Insurance. "We plan to actively incorporate generative AI technology going forward, evolving the service into a hyper-personalized AI insurance assistant that precisely reflects customers' behavioral patterns and life-stage changes."

Meanwhile, Kyobo Life Planet Life Insurance has been expanding its digital customer experience through partnerships, including a recent tie-up with web3-based platform operator Proground to link Bareun Plan with a healthcare rewards service.