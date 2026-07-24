Kia AutoLand Gwangju on Friday donated cooling supplies worth 10 million won ($6,810) to vulnerable residents through the South Jeolla Province-Gwangju integrated special city.

The donated items include high-efficiency fans and air circulators, cooling mats and bedding, and refrigerators.

The supplies will be distributed primarily to low-income households and social welfare facilities in the area.

"We hope these donations will provide real relief to neighbors facing an even hotter summer due to heat waves and climate change," a Kia AutoLand Gwangju official said. "We will continue to listen to the community and carry out a range of social contribution activities to improve welfare for vulnerable groups."