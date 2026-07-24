Police have referred a businessman in his 60s to prosecutors for spreading deepfake pornographic content featuring the face of Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Lee Eon-ju on social media.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation unit forwarded the man, identified only as A, to prosecutors Thursday without seeking his detention, on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes and insult.

A is accused of editing and posting one sexually explicit deepfake video and three degrading composite images over two days beginning July 1. Investigators found he was a registered member of the Democratic Party at the time.

Lee had filed a complaint with police against A on July 3 through her legal representative, on charges of editing and distributing fabricated video content under the sexual violence law as well as insult.

The Democratic Party also stripped A of his party membership at a supreme council meeting on July 8. That same day, police conducted a search and seizure of his office and have since been investigating how the material was distributed and whether any accomplices were involved.

Police plan to continue investigating accounts that reshared the deepfake video A had edited and spread.

"We will rigorously investigate criminal acts that undermine sexual dignity and human worth on online communities and SNS platforms, and will work closely with relevant agencies to actively prevent secondary harm to victims," a police official said.