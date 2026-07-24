Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties attended a plenary session of the 22nd National Assembly's second-half Budget and Accounts Committee at the Second Conference Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday morning.
jun@heraldcorp.com
by Im Se-jun
Published : July 24, 2026 - 12:20:49
Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties attended a plenary session of the 22nd National Assembly's second-half Budget and Accounts Committee at the Second Conference Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday morning.
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