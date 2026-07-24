People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok attends a forum on real estate policy normalization, titled "From Regulation to Market, From Punishment to Reason," held Friday morning at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.
jun@heraldcorp.com
by Im Se-jun
Published : July 24, 2026 - 12:20:31
People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok attends a forum on real estate policy normalization, titled "From Regulation to Market, From Punishment to Reason," held Friday morning at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.
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