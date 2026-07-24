Actor and model Bae Jung-nam has lost another dog, just 10 months after saying goodbye to Bell, a pet he cherished like a daughter.

Bae wrote on his SNS account Thursday: "My sweet, beautiful Daewon. Go meet your sister Bell and run around as much as you want."

He continued: "Thank you for comforting and helping your sister when she was sick. Bell always had Daewon by her side. Now rest well and don't be in pain anymore. Thank you, Daewon."

Photos shared alongside the post showed Bae spending warm moments with his dogs.

Bae had lost Bell in September last year — a dog he had openly adored on television.

Bell was diagnosed with full-body paralysis following an acute disc condition in August 2022, but managed to walk again after intensive rehabilitation, only to die suddenly of a heart attack.

"She went through rehabilitation, surgery and so many hard things, and overcame them all — I was so grateful and proud, and I just hoped she could finally live comfortably. Then she suddenly collapsed from a heart attack and left for dog heaven," Bae said. "My daughter Bell was so kind and beautiful, and so many people sent her love, support and encouragement all along — I am truly grateful." He struggled deeply with pet loss syndrome for some time after her death.