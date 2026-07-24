Gangnam-gu appointed K-pop group KiiiKiii as its first honorary ambassador of the ninth elected term at the district office on Friday.

KiiiKiii is a five-member group under Starship Entertainment. The group debuted with "I DO ME" in 2025 and claimed its first terrestrial music broadcast win on "Show! Music Core" just 13 days after debut. The group then topped Melon's TOP100 chart with "404 (New Era)," released in January, and spent eight consecutive weeks on Billboard's Global (Excl. US) chart, cementing its global standing.

KiiiKiii will participate in promotional content production and major events for Gangnam-gu over the next two years. The district plans to leverage the group's popularity and global recognition to connect with younger audiences and raise the profile of Gangnam's policy initiatives, culture and tourism resources both at home and abroad.

"We expect KiiiKiii's bright and dynamic energy to bring fresh vitality to district administration," Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyun-gi said. "Together with KiiiKiii, we will share Gangnam's appeal in an approachable way and further elevate the brand value of Gangnam as a hub of K-pop and K-culture."