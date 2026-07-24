Actor Jeong I-rang has explained why she still does not own a home.

On MBC variety program "Save Me! Holmes," which aired Thursday, actors Lim Hyung-jun and Jeong I-rang appeared as guests and joined host Kim Suk in searching for apartments in central Seoul priced around 200 million won ($136,000).

Kim Suk opened the segment by noting that the average sale price of a Seoul apartment has exceeded 1 billion won for some time, and that the day's mission was to find one in the 200 million won range.

Jeong said she was excited about the search and acknowledged she does not own a home. She does, however, have a second house — a seaside property near Anmyeondo that she bought because her children enjoy diving for seafood. "It's about two and a half hours from Seoul," she said.

She said the property cost 100 million won for the land and another 100 million won for the house itself. "I chose a spot with solid ground and had a 100 million won prefabricated home built and placed on it," she added.

When co-host Yang Se-chan asked whether there was a particular reason she had not yet bought a home in the city, Jeong said she simply did not want the stress of stretching to buy a place and spending years paying off a loan. "I want to do it comfortably when I'm ready," she said.

Jeong also said she is a true Seoul native, noting that her family has lived in the city since her grandfather's generation — a nod to the saying that it takes three generations to be considered a local.

When she revealed she grew up in the Gangnam school district, Yang Se-hyung jokingly shot back that she had been hiding it to fit in with the comedians, drawing laughter from the group.

Meanwhile, Jeong married her husband, who runs a restaurant business, in 2011, and the couple have a son and a daughter. She drew attention last year when she appeared on MBN variety program "Altoran" and said her husband's restaurant brings in annual sales of 4 billion to 5 billion won.