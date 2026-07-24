KFS chief discusses UNCCD COP17 priorities with EU ambassador, proposes wildfire cooperation

Korea Forest Service Commissioner Park Eun-sik met with EU Ambassador to South Korea Ugo Astuto at the Government Daejeon Complex on Friday.

The meeting focused on key agenda items ahead of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP17), scheduled for Aug. 17-28 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Park shared the outcomes of South Korea's international cooperation projects, including the Changwon Initiative, and proposed expanding collaboration with the EU, particularly in wildfire response.

"Through UNCCD COP17 in Mongolia, we will showcase South Korea's efforts to combat desertification to the world and further strengthen international cooperation in addressing the climate crisis," Park said.