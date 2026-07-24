GS Engineering & Construction announced Friday that it is consolidating the entire housing process — from pre-sale contracts and option selection through ownership transfers, balance settlements and move-in — into a single digital workflow.

The new electronic contract system is a major overhaul of the previous process, which required buyers to make repeated visits to model homes and sales offices to fill out and retain paper documents. The company said the system is designed to reduce the time and travel burden on customers and maximize contract convenience.

Under the new system, the initial supply contract following an apartment subscription is completed via tablet devices installed at model homes. Once a buyer reviews the terms and completes a quick identity verification and electronic signature, the contract is finalized and a copy is sent immediately via messaging notification.

Option contracts — covering interior upgrades, balcony extensions and similar add-ons — can be handled entirely online through a mobile device. Ownership transfers arising from the resale of pre-sale rights are also processed digitally: once both the transferor and transferee complete identity verification and an electronic signature, the rights-and-obligations succession with GS Engineering & Construction is complete.

Balance settlement and move-in procedures are linked to MY Xi, an integrated service platform for contract customers that GS Engineering & Construction launched in January. Once a customer completes the balance payment online, a digital move-in certificate is issued, which the buyer presents on-site to proceed directly with move-in.

The system allows the company to centrally manage all contract records and documents generated over the years between pre-sale and move-in. GS Engineering & Construction said it expects the platform to improve not only customer convenience but also the accuracy and efficiency of administrative work.

The electronic contract system will be applied for the first time at Mokdong Yunseul Xi, a development in the Mokdong area of Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, and is set to be rolled out gradually to pre-sale complexes nationwide.

"This system goes beyond simply converting paper contracts into electronic documents — it brings the entire residential process, from the supply contract through options, ownership transfers, balance settlement and move-in, into a single digital workflow," a GS Engineering & Construction official said. "We will continue to expand innovative, customer-centered digital services going forward."

Mokdong Yunseul Xi is a mixed-use development project on the former KT Corp site in Mokdong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul. The complex will rise 48 stories above ground with six basement levels across three buildings, comprising 651 officetel units with exclusive use areas ranging from 114 to 203 square meters, along with neighborhood commercial and office facilities. Located in the heart of Mokdong — a premier residential district in southwestern Seoul where new housing supply has been scarce — the development will offer strong educational amenities and abundant lifestyle infrastructure. The lower facade of the complex will feature "Yunseul," a kinetic facade artwork by internationally recognized environmental installation artist Ned Kahn that responds to wind and light to create a dynamic three-dimensional exterior.