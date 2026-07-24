McDonald's, which has been pursuing a localization strategy at home and abroad with South Korea captain Son Heung-min as its brand ambassador, marks exactly 40 years since its official entry into the Korean market this year.

McDonald's Korea, which has long incorporated domestic health ingredients and farmer-produced processed foods into its regular menu, has now launched a snack made from Hongcheon-gang Sura rice grown in Hongcheon-gun.

Hongcheon-gun announced that "Hongcheon Woori Rice Chips," developed in collaboration with McDonald's Korea, will go on permanent sale at McDonald's stores nationwide starting Thursday.

The product entered research and development after being selected on May 7 for the Ministry of Interior and Safety's "population-decline region–corporate collaboration activation support project."

The chips are made from white rice and brown rice, delivering a light, nutty flavor and a crispy texture.

Bite-sized for easy snacking, the chips are suitable for all ages and can be purchased individually or chosen as a side in burger sets, Happy Meals and McMorning sets, significantly broadening consumer accessibility, Hongcheon-gun said.

The product is the first item developed through McDonald's regional co-prosperity project "Taste of Korea" to be placed on permanent sale.

The Hongcheon Woori Rice Chip now joins the 40-year record of McDonald's Korea's commitment to embracing local culture and ingredients.

The chip launch is expected to raise the profile of Hongcheon-gang Sura rice among consumers across the country.

To ensure smooth production, Hongcheon-gun will supply 25 metric tons of Hongcheon-gang Sura rice through a local agricultural cooperative, Goksan Farming Association Corporation, which has the necessary processing infrastructure. Alongside this, the county plans to produce promotional videos, run events tied to local festivals and pursue online and offline marketing to raise the brand value of Hongcheon and expand stable sales channels for its agricultural products.

"It is deeply meaningful that Hongcheon-gang Sura rice is being introduced to consumers nationwide through collaboration with McDonald's Korea, one of the country's leading localization brands," Hongcheon-gun chief Shin Young-jae said. "I hope this collaboration will not only secure stable sales channels for local farms but also serve as an opportunity to showcase the quality of Hongcheon's agricultural products to the whole country. We will continue to expand a co-prosperity model in which local agriculture and businesses grow together."

Hongcheon-gun plans to use a regional-corporate co-prosperity agreement ceremony scheduled for Monday as an opportunity to further strengthen its cooperation framework with private companies and pursue a range of projects aimed at revitalizing the local economy and achieving sustainable agricultural development.