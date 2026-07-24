Korea Polytechnics and the Korean Red Cross are joining forces to help Sakhalin Koreans who have permanently returned to South Korea — and their families — build stable lives and achieve economic independence through vocational education and employment support.

The two organizations signed an MOU Friday to strengthen cooperation on resettlement and self-sufficiency for Sakhalin Korean permanent returnees and their families. The agreement combines Korea Polytechnics' vocational training capabilities with the Korean Red Cross's resettlement support network, building a system that addresses not only day-to-day stability but also practical job skills.

Under the MOU, the two institutions plan to jointly develop and operate vocational training programs for Sakhalin Koreans, support participants in obtaining certifications and finding employment, and collaborate on recruitment, outreach, information sharing and policy coordination.

The partners will also make active use of a vocational education program for job seekers with migration backgrounds that Korea Polytechnics has operated since 2024. Because Sakhalin Korean permanent returnees already meet the eligibility requirements for that program, they can begin vocational training immediately through the existing infrastructure without the need for a separate course.

"Sakhalin Koreans have returned home after many long years, but achieving economic independence in an unfamiliar environment is no easy task," said Jeong Gyeong-hun, Korea Polytechnics' planning director. "We will work with the Korean Red Cross to build a comprehensive support system so that our vocational education can serve as a genuine source of strength for their new beginning."

The signing ceremony was held Friday at Korea Polytechnics' headquarters and was attended by Jeong and Park Jong-sul, secretary-general of the Korean Red Cross, among others.