Mercedes-Benz Korea held a vehicle handover ceremony Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Studio Seoul in Seongsu-dong, presenting Kim Min-sol (20), of Doosan Engineering & Construction, with a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC as the winner's prize for the 40th Korea Women's Open Golf Championship.

Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Shirin Emira and Senior Vice President of Digital, Marketing and Communications Lee Sang-guk attended the ceremony to congratulate Kim on her victory and express their support for her future career.

"It is deeply meaningful for us to personally present the winner's prize to Kim Min-sol, who triumphed at the Korea Women's Open — a tournament Mercedes-Benz Korea joined as title sponsor for the first time this year," Emira said. "We sincerely congratulate her on this hard-earned achievement, and we hope this vehicle will be a wonderful companion for Kim and her family on the road ahead."

Mercedes-Benz Korea partnered with the Korea Golf Association this year for the first time as title sponsor of the Korea Women's Open Golf Championship, the country's most prestigious national title event. The tournament ran from June 11 to 14 at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, drawing about 18,000 spectators over four days.

Kim won the tournament with a total score of 4-under-par 280, taking home prize money of 400 million won ($272,000) and the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC. "Winning my first national title at the Korea Women's Open — a tournament I had always dreamed of winning since my days on the national team — is something I will remember for a long time," she said. "I don't have my driver's license yet, but I plan to give this car to my parents, who have always been my biggest supporters, as a token of my gratitude."

The caddie who shared in Kim's victory also received a one-year lease on a Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC at the ceremony.