Jungheung Group has stepped up its support for the successful staging of the 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo.

The group announced Friday that it signed a ticket purchase agreement with the organizing committee of the 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo at Yeosu City Hall on Thursday, committing to purchase a total of 100 million won ($68,100) worth of tickets.

The signing ceremony was attended by Yeosu Mayor Jeong Gi-myeong, Kim Hae-geun — president of Jungheung Construction and Jungheung Engineering & Construction — Secretary General Kim Jong-gi of the 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo organizing committee, and senior Jungheung Group executives including Executive Vice Presidents Shin Gyeong-sik and Im Seong-muk and Senior Vice President Oh Hae-jong.

The ticket purchase reflects the group's commitment, as a homegrown company with deep ties to the local community, to help ensure the international event's success and to raise nationwide public interest and private-sector enthusiasm ahead of the expo's opening. With corporate and institutional support continuing to build in the lead-up to the opening, Jungheung Group's participation is expected to serve as a catalyst for broader private-sector involvement.

"As a company that has grown alongside the region, we wanted to lend our support to the successful hosting of the 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo," Kim said. "We will continue to offer our unwavering interest and cooperation so that this expo can serve as a meaningful opportunity to share the unique value of Yeosu and Korea's islands with the world."

Yeosu Mayor Jeong welcomed the move. "It is deeply meaningful to see the warm interest and participation of companies from across the country as the opening approaches," he said. "We will build on Jungheung Group's proactive involvement to further expand participation from companies and institutions nationwide."

The 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo is an international event aimed at showcasing the value and potential of islands and exploring directions for sustainable future development. It will run for 61 days from Sept. 5 through Nov. 4 across the Jinmo district on Dolsan Island, the Yeosu World Expo site, and the islands of Gaedo and Geumodo.

Founded in 1983 as Jungheung Housing, the group has grown steadily in the housing and construction sectors and cemented its standing as one of South Korea's leading construction conglomerates with its 2022 acquisition of Daewoo Engineering & Construction. Beyond scholarship programs run through the Jungheung Scholarship Foundation, the group continues to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities through donations for disaster relief and support for vulnerable communities.