Jungnang-gu honored 30 outstanding long-term care workers Wednesday for their dedication to caring for elderly residents, presenting commendations and expressing gratitude for their service.

The "2026 Outstanding Long-Term Care Worker Commendation Ceremony" drew about 90 attendees, including District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi, Jung Chan-mi, chairperson of the National Care Workers Association, Choi Hyeon-hye, head of the association's Jungnang-gu chapter, and Shin Un-su, chair of the Jungnang-gu Home-Based Long-Term Care Institution Federation. Guests gathered to celebrate the honorees and recognize the hard work of care workers across the district.

The commendations were established to identify and encourage outstanding long-term care workers who have contributed to improving service quality, boost the professional pride of frontline staff, and lay a more stable foundation for care service delivery.

The honorees are frontline professionals who provide hands-on care to seniors in their daily lives. An Yu-hui, a care worker at Junghwa Day Care Center, consistently offers personalized beauty services to center users by drawing on her hairdressing skills. Kim Hoe-chun, a care worker at Yurin Wongwang Home Care Center, has earned the trust of families by strictly following safety protocols when assisting seniors with limited mobility during walking and wheelchair transfers, and by working to prevent falls.

Since 2025, the district has paid improved compensation allowances to long-term care workers and has pursued a range of support initiatives — including launching the inaugural "Jungnang Care Master" training program, senior human rights education and public awareness campaigns. The district plans to continue strengthening care workers' capabilities and improving their working conditions by incorporating frontline feedback, with the goal of building a more comprehensive community care system.

"The dedication of long-term care workers is the sturdy pillar that sustains the stable daily lives and quality of life of our seniors," District Mayor Ryu said. "We will continue to support improvements in working conditions and professional development so that care workers feel respected and take pride in their work."