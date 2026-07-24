KB Kookmin Bank announced Friday that it has launched the 19th session of the "KB Good Job Employment School," a tailored job-support program for vocational high school students run in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Korea Student Aid Foundation and the KB Financial Group Public Interest Foundation.

The KB Good Job Employment School is a customized employment education program supporting second- and third-year students at specialized and meister high schools nationwide — recommended by the Ministry of Education — through every stage from career planning to job matching. Since its launch in 2016, about 1,900 vocational high school students have taken part.

The 19th session drew 120 students from vocational high schools across the country for a two-day overnight camp at KB Kookmin Bank's Ilsan training center, held July 22 and 23. Participants received practical, hands-on training reflecting the latest hiring trends, covering resume consulting, interview strategies by applicant type and mock interviews.

Two new KB Kookmin Bank employees who had joined through the specialized high school recruitment track from the previous cohort also took part, sharing their job-preparation experiences and tips for success in a mentoring session.

After the camp, each participant will be assigned a dedicated employment consultant who will provide follow-up support over six months, including regular career counseling and connections to job opportunities at leading companies.

"We hope the KB Good Job Employment School serves as a stepping stone for students to map out a career path that suits them and build the skills they need to get hired," a KB Kookmin Bank official said. "We will continue our inclusive finance efforts to grow alongside young people, who are the protagonists of the next generation."

KB Kookmin Bank currently offers a range of services through the KB Good Job website, including an online recruiting service, online and offline job fairs, employment consulting, and job and recruitment information.