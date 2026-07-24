1,350 flights operated since 2022 launch Service to expand to daily flights from winter schedule

T'way Air said Friday that its Incheon-Sydney route — the carrier's first long-haul service — has surpassed 400,000 cumulative passengers.

Since launching the Incheon-Sydney route in December 2022, T'way Air has operated a total of 1,350 flights. The airline has carried an average of about 120,000 passengers per year, with an average load factor approaching 90 percent.

T'way Air said the milestone is significant because the route has operated continuously since late 2022, following the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as a key link for business and tourism exchanges between South Korea and Australia.

The Incheon-Sydney route is also growing on the cargo side, supported by steady supply chain expansion. T'way Air currently uses the belly cargo holds of its A330 wide-body aircraft to transport large freight — including electronics, auto parts and machinery — in unit load device containers. Cargo volume on the route has roughly tripled, rising from about 900 tons in 2023 to about 2,700 tons in 2025.

The Incheon-Sydney route currently operates three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — and will increase to daily service starting in October.

Meanwhile, T'way Air recently voted at a shareholders meeting to change its name to Trinity Airways. Operations under the Trinity Airways name will begin after all relevant domestic and international regulatory approvals are secured.

"The Incheon-Sydney route has been able to take root successfully thanks to the warm support and love of our customers since its launch," a T'way Air official said. "We will continue to put safe operations first and lead the way in providing an even more convenient travel experience."