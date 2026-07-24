Jungnang-gu held the 95th memorial ceremony for children's rights pioneer Bang Jeong-hwan at the Jungnang Mangwoo Space inside Mangwoo History and Culture Park on Thursday, organized by the Saekdong Society.

About 70 people attended the ceremony, including Jungnang-gu District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi, Saekdong Society Chairman Hong Dae-sun and its members, and Bang Seung-bok, head of the Onyang Bang clan association.

The event opened with a screening of a Saekdong Society video, followed by a special report marking the 95th anniversary, a reading of the Children's Day Declaration, a three-dimensional storytelling performance, a memorial performance, commemorative remarks and a flower offering. Children took part directly in the memorial performance and flower offering, and the gathering joined in singing children's songs and the Children's Day anthem to honor Bang's lasting commitment to children.

"Bang Jeong-hwan's spirit — viewing children as full human beings and leading the way in children's culture — lives on to this day," District Mayor Ryu said. "We will work to make Mangwoo History and Culture Park a historical and cultural space that remembers and carries forward his life and ideals."