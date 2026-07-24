Seoul's Jung-gu district office announced Friday that it has been running tailored integrity and communication programs for civil servants at every rank. The district held an integrity education session for Grade 4 and above department and division heads on Thursday, and on Tuesday hosted an "Integrity Golden Bell" quiz event attended by more than 200 employees.

Jung-gu recently held the "2026 Clean Jung-gu Content Contest" as part of its ongoing effort to spread a culture of integrity in everyday public service.

Now in its fourth year, the event was restructured from an individual competition to an interdepartmental team format to foster cooperation and communication across divisions. The contest ran in two rounds — a team round and an individual round.

In the first round, 10 teams were named top performers, including the sanitation administration division, the autonomous administration division and Jangchung-dong. Eight contestants from the top three departments advanced to the second-round survival stage, where three finalists ultimately took the prizes.

Jung-gu is continuing a range of integrity programs this year, including orientation sessions for new civil servants, a visit to the Dasan historic site and an integrity concert. A district-wide call for integrity-themed content runs through Thursday, and next month the district plans to expand education to Grade 5 senior civil servants at an enlarged executive meeting, aiming to build a more transparent and flexible public service culture.

"A truly integrity-driven organizational culture is only complete when employees participate voluntarily and communicate with mutual respect," district mayor Kim Gil-sung said. "We will continue to pursue effective integrity policies that every staff member can embrace and put into practice."