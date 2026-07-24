Mapo-gu held an opening ceremony Thursday for the Seoul-style kids cafe at its first Seogyodong branch (31 Jandari-ro 7-gil), launching a public indoor play facility for infants, toddlers and their guardians.

Seoul-style kids cafes are publicly operated indoor play spaces designed to protect children's right to play and ease the childcare burden on families, offering affordable admission regardless of season or weather.

The Seogyodong branch is located on the second floor of Building B at Seohyeon Church's Vision Center. Under an agreement between the district and the church, Seohyeon Church provides the space free of charge for 10 years while the district builds and operates the facility — a partnership that officials said gives the project added significance.

The branch features a range of play areas designed with children's imagination and physical development in mind. These include a digital media play zone incorporating advanced technology, a role-play area, a play gym, a car play zone, a sensory play area and a floor play space, giving children opportunities for both physical activity and creative play.

Trained childcare workers and safety supervisors are on-site at all times to ensure a safe play environment.

The facility is open to infants and toddlers aged 12 months to 6 years (by calendar age) and their guardians.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The facility is closed on Sundays, public holidays and Labor Day, but will operate normally on Children's Day.

Admission is 2,000 won per child and 1,000 won per guardian. A supervised play-and-care service is also available for an additional 2,000 won when a guardian has an urgent need for childcare.

Reservations and further details are available through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Woori Dongne Kium Portal.

"A space where children can run and play freely is essential infrastructure for healthy growth and development," Mapo-gu district mayor Yoo Dong-gyun said. "We will continue to expand play spaces close to where residents live so that both children and parents can be happy in Mapo."

The district currently operates three other Seoul-style kids cafes — at Sangam, Seogang-dong Branch 1 and Ssangnyongsan Neighborhood Park. As of the end of May, cumulative visitors this year totaled 14,904, with a daily average of 47.3, reflecting steady demand from residents.

The district plans to open an additional branch in Dohwa-dong by the end of July and a second Seogyodong branch by the end of October, further expanding childcare infrastructure within residential areas.