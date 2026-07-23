Yongsan-gu carried out its first personnel reshuffle Thursday since District Mayor Kim Gyeong-dae took office under the ninth round of local elections, appointing Lee Seung-hee as planning and coordination office director and Cho Byeong-geon as administrative support director, among others.

Han Jeong-mi was named director of the lifestyle support bureau and Park Gyeong-su director of the safety, construction and transportation bureau. Lee Yeong-hee was transferred to serve as secretary general of the Yongsan-gu Council.

Alongside this, Kwon Eun-gyeong was appointed communications officer. Kwon, who previously served as head of the media team, is a civil servant with extensive experience in public communications.

Seoul Yongsan-gu

Grade-4 transfers, outgoing transfers and promotions: Planning and Coordination Office Director Lee Seung-hee, Administrative Support Bureau Director Cho Byeong-geon, Lifestyle Support Bureau Director Han Jeong-mi, Safety, Construction and Transportation Bureau Director Park Gyeong-su, Yongsan-gu Council Secretary General Lee Yeong-hee

Grade-5 transfers: Communications Officer Kwon Eun-gyeong, Autonomous Administration Division Chief Choe Myeong-hui, Education Support Division Chief Kim Jin-myeong, Civil Affairs and Passport Division Chief Kim Jeong-ok, Local Economy Division Chief Nam Eun-ju, Finance Division Chief Park Jeong-hwa, Tax Administration Division Chief Kim Suk-hyeon, Tax Division 1 Chief Kim Yeong-hui, Tax Division 2 Chief Kim Hui-sun, Children and Youth Division Chief Shin Sun-bun, Welfare Investigation Division Chief Song Hye-yeong, Construction Management Division Chief Kim Jeong-suk, Health and Sanitation Division Chief No Gyeong-ran, Huam-dong Chief Han Hye-ran, Hangang-ro-dong Chief Kim Jeong-hwa, Ichon 1-dong Chief Kwon Mi-jeong, Ichon 2-dong Chief Jang Eun-ha

Grade-5 promotion candidates (acting): Future Strategy Officer Park Suk-jin, Culture Promotion Division Chief Yeo Cheol-hui, Housing Division Chief Song Gu-yong, Clean Environment Division Chief Choe Hyang-min, Wonhyo-ro 2-dong Chief Kim Gyeong-hui, Bogwang-dong Chief Kim Gyeong-seung, Namyeong-dong Chief Kim Sang-u