Democratic Party of Korea party leader candidates Kim Min-seok, Jung Chung-rae and Song Young-gil advanced through the preliminary election Thursday for the Aug. 17 national party convention.

So Byeong-hun, chair of the Democratic Party's central election management committee, announced the results at the National Assembly that afternoon. "Candidate No. 1 Kim Min-seok, Candidate No. 3 Jung Chung-rae and Candidate No. 5 Song Young-gil — these three preliminary candidates for party leader have been declared elected as candidates for the main race to select the party leader at the Democratic Party's third regular national party members' convention," he said.

Candidates Ko Min-jeong and Kim Bo-mi were eliminated. Vote tallies by candidate were not disclosed.

In his remarks, Kim Min-seok said he would approach the main race "with a heavy sense of responsibility." He also proposed that all candidates and the party work together to achieve 100 percent member turnout in the main race. "I would like to suggest that we all — the party and the candidates together — make every effort so that the vote can be conducted as a 100 percent member ballot, honoring the principle of one member, one vote," he said.

Kim also addressed the party leadership directly on prosecution reform. "Now that the convention is getting fully under way, I think it is time to wrap up the prosecution reform issue when all things are considered," he said. "Prosecution reform must not become a stumbling block, and it must not be used as a tool." He added that he had already stated his position on the matter multiple times and called on the party leadership to bring it to a proper conclusion.

Jung Chung-rae vowed to defend the one-member, one-vote system. "I will respond firmly to any moves that seek to undermine member sovereignty, will absolutely protect the one-person, one-vote system and advance the path of a party rooted in member sovereignty — Jung Chung-rae will do this," he said. He also pledged to take a hard line against the spread of false and fabricated information.

Jung said he would not forgive conduct that goes beyond personal attacks on him to endanger the party. "I promise that I will resolutely punish and judge, together with the people and party members through this convention, any anti-party conduct that puts the party at risk," he said.

Song Young-gil presented himself as a loyal ally of party leader Lee Jae Myung. "I have truly lived as a comrade who crossed the line of death alongside Lee Jae Myung," he said. "I shared my own constituency with him, and I take pride in having contributed — staking my entire political career — to protecting, electing and launching the Lee Jae Myung government." He said he had fought with his whole body, putting the party before himself.

Song called for unity between the party and the presidential office. "Again, let us put our heads together as one united band of comrades — with the party and the administration as one — to build a Democratic Party that creates an irreplaceable Republic of Korea, free from any discord between the party and the administration," he said.

Meanwhile, in the supreme council member preliminary election, candidates Park Seon-won, Lee Sung-yoon, Kim Yong, Han Min-su, Seo Mi-hwa, Choi Min-hee, Kim Yeong-ho and Im Mi-ae secured spots in the main race.