Gyeonggi Province Gov. Choo Mi-ae has directed officials to complete MOUs with relevant cities and counties by early October to lay the groundwork for establishing the Gyeonggi Future Investment Corporation and securing joint capital contributions.

Choo made the directive Thursday while presiding over the third task force strategy meeting on the Gyeonggi Future Investment Corporation at her office in the provincial government building. "We need a policy finance platform capable of making long-term, stable investments in future strategic industries such as semiconductors and AI, and to that end we must push ahead with establishing the Gyeonggi Future Investment Corporation with a sense of urgency," she said.

At the second task force strategy meeting held Monday, Choo had already called for MOUs to be signed this year with local governments serving as semiconductor industry hubs — including Suwon, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek, Icheon, Anseong and Osan — on contributing capital to the tentatively named Gyeonggi Future Investment Corporation. Thursday's meeting set a specific deadline for the first time.

Choo also signaled strong resolve to push through with the corporation's establishment. "Even if fiscal conditions are difficult, we cannot give up on the future," she said.

She added that while the existing G-Fund has played an important role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and venture companies in the province, it has fallen short in areas requiring long-term investment, such as materials, parts and equipment firms and research and development companies. "The Gyeonggi Future Investment Corporation must complement those limitations and function as a new policy finance platform that supports industrial infrastructure and corporate growth," she said.