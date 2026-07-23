Gyeonggi Province Gov. Choo Mi-ae has named Joo Hyung-chul, former president of the Gyeonggi Research Institute, as the province's new deputy governor for economy.

Joo is an information and communications technology specialist who began his career at SK Telecom before serving as CEO of SK Communications. He later led software developer training, startup incubation and mother fund operations at NHN Next, the Seoul Business Agency and Korea Venture Investment.

He also served as economic adviser to the presidential chief of staff, shaping major national policy across a range of economic fields, including AI and 5G.

Joo subsequently served as the 14th president of the Gyeonggi Research Institute, overseeing key policy research for the province. More recently, he has demonstrated a broad understanding of economic policy at both the local and central government levels through his work as head of the Democratic Party of Korea's K-meoksanism bureau and on the state affairs planning committee, the provincial government said.

"I expect him to push forward key economic policies swiftly and boldly to advance Gyeonggi Province's high-tech industries and revitalize the local economy," Choo said of the appointment.