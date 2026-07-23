Korea National Park Service President Ju Dae-young visited Samcheon Valley in Bukhansan National Park on Thursday to inspect on-site safety management ahead of the summer water-activity season.

Samcheon Valley draws large numbers of visitors during the summer and carries a high risk of accidents related to valley access and water activities.

The Bukhansan National Park office has stepped up patrols and public guidance, concentrated patrol personnel at key locations, maintained coordination with relevant agencies and moved quickly to restrict valley access during heavy rainfall — all in an effort to ensure visitor safety.

During the visit, Ju reviewed valley access controls, the condition of safety facilities and visitor safety management systems. He walked the valley area alongside on-site staff and urged them to leave no gaps in preventing water-activity accidents.

"Valley water levels can rise sharply even with sudden rainfall, making them extremely dangerous," Ju said. "We ask visitors to follow safety guidelines and cooperate fully with on-site instructions."