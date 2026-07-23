Yangcheon-gu held a commendation ceremony Thursday at the district office to honor 14 residents who have contributed to the local community, with district Mayor Lee Gi-jae presiding.

The ceremony was organized to recognize and encourage residents who have contributed to community development, social order and welfare, with the aim of boosting civic participation and a sense of community.

Recipients were residents or business owners based in the district, recognized for contributions across a range of volunteer activities — supporting neighborhood festivals and local events, sharing food with low-income households, cleaning storm drains and managing drainage during the summer rainy season, and participating in side-dish sharing and scholarship programs.

Particularly notable this month were two employees of Sinmok Credit Union, whose quick response to a suspected voice-phishing attempt prevented financial losses of 50 million won ($33,800) and earned them recognition as examples of community safety.

Following the awards, a "Conversation with Model Residents" session gave the 14 honorees and attendees a chance to share firsthand perspectives on strengthening the local community and fostering resident harmony.

"Today's honorees have quietly dedicated themselves to the community and brought honor to Yangcheon," district Mayor Lee said. "We will continue to show our appreciation and encouragement for model residents so that their positive influence can spread throughout the community."