City signs move-in agreement with Logis Valley for Eunnam industrial complex, covering 1 trillion won investment plan

Yangju city announced Thursday that it has signed a move-in agreement with Logis Valley, South Korea's largest integrated logistics platform company, covering a 1 trillion won ($675 million) investment plan for the Eunnam General Industrial Complex.

The signing ceremony was held at city hall Wednesday, attended by Yangju Mayor Jeong Deok-yeong, Oh Wan-seok of the Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Development Corporation (GH), Logis Valley CEO Kim Phillip, Jeong Dae-hwa, president of LG Electronics' Production Engineering Research Institute, and Song Si-yong, head of LG Electronics' Robotics Business Center.

Under the agreement, Logis Valley will develop a "Seoul Metropolitan North Hub Center" on a 169,700-square-meter site within the Eunnam General Industrial Complex. The facility will have a total floor area of 440,210 square meters across four above-ground floors. Construction is set to begin in 2027, with a target completion date of 2030. The total investment of 1 trillion won comprises 800 billion won in construction costs and 200 billion won for logistics equipment. The project is expected to create around 5,000 jobs once complete.

Logis Valley develops and operates 26 integrated logistics complexes nationwide. The company recently signed an MOU with LG Electronics to build an intelligent logistics center, advancing an AI- and robotics-based logistics innovation initiative.

LG Electronics is contributing robotics solutions built around the group's latest physical AI capabilities to help Logis Valley construct its intelligent logistics system. The two companies aim to raise the level of logistics automation and maximize operational efficiency and productivity.

The technology partnership is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of the hub center being developed at the Eunnam complex and help foster an AI- and robotics-based intelligent logistics industry ecosystem in Yangju.

"This agreement will significantly boost the competitiveness of the Eunnam General Industrial Complex and serve as a key opportunity to secure future growth engines for Yangju as the central city of northern Gyeonggi Province," Mayor Jeong said. "We will do our utmost to create an environment where businesses can trust and invest, leading to quality job creation and revitalization of the local economy."