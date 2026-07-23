Seoul's Gwanak-gu announced Thursday that it is launching a fluoride-based oral health program open to all district residents.

Applying fluoride to tooth surfaces or rinsing with fluoride solution is a widely recognized preventive approach to strengthening teeth and guarding against cavities and periodontal disease. The district plans to run age-tailored fluoride programs to help residents improve their oral hygiene habits and encourage broader participation in oral health promotion.

The program includes a free fluoride varnish application service, offered year-round for infants and children from 48 months old through age 15. Each participant may take part once per year.

During the summer school break, the district will give oral health promotional items — designed to encourage proper brushing habits — to the first 100 children who visit the public health center for a fluoride application.

Also starting this year, the district is running a quarterly fluoride mouth-rinse program for residents aged 7 and older to help build better at-home oral care routines. The public health center distributes fluoride rinse solution so residents can rinse at home once a week. Those who participate in all three quarters will receive toothbrushes for each member of their household.

For residents aged 65 and older, the district offers free scaling and fluoride application to prevent periodontal disease and maintain oral function. It also runs an oral health program targeting vulnerable groups — including basic livelihood recipients and near-poverty households aged 35 and older living in the district. Free dental checkups, periodontal treatment and resin treatment are available to those eligible.

District Mayor Park Jun-hee said oral health during childhood and adolescence forms the foundation of lifelong health, and that improving oral health across all generations underpins a healthy community. "We will continue to actively expand prevention-focused oral health services that residents can truly feel, so that every resident can maintain healthy teeth," Park said.