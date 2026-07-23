Gangdong-gu District Chief Lee Su-hee met with Namyangju Mayor Choi Hyeon-deok to discuss transportation cooperation, including plans to connect the Line 3 extension to Dunchon-Oryun Station on Line 9.

Lee visited Namyangju City Hall for the meeting. The two officials agreed that cooperation between Gangdong-gu and Namyangju is essential to building a Line 3–Line 9 transfer system by connecting the Songpa-Hanam Line — an extension of Seoul Metro Line 3 — to Dunchon-Oryun Station on Line 9. "Mutually beneficial cooperation between Gangdong-gu and Namyangju, the core axis of eastern Greater Seoul, is of paramount importance," Lee said. "We need to build a close cooperation framework in transportation, including rail, which requires a long-term and broad perspective."

Planners are currently reviewing a proposal to connect Line 9's Dunchon-Oryun Station to a point between Station 100 on the Line 3 extension in Songpa-gu — tentatively named Oryun Samgeori Station — and Station 101 in Hanam, tentatively named Gamil Station, creating a Line 3–Line 9 transfer hub. The Songpa-Hanam Line is a state-funded project that will run 11.7 kilometers from Ogeum Station on Seoul Metro Line 3 to Hanam City Hall Station. The Seoul Metropolitan Government will serve as project operator for the first construction section, while Gyeonggi Province will take charge of sections two through four. The project targets a groundbreaking in 2027 and an opening in 2032.

Once the Songpa-Hanam Line is linked to Dunchon-Oryun Station, riders from Gangdong-gu, Hanam and Namyangju — connected through the planned fourth and fifth phases of the Line 9 extension — will be able to transfer to Line 3 at Dunchon-Oryun Station. That would improve access to Suseo Station on Line 3, where passengers can connect to the GTX-A and SRT intercity rail services.

Residents of the Gamil and Gyosan districts in Hanam would also be able to board Line 9 express trains at Dunchon-Oryun Station without traveling all the way to Express Bus Terminal Station. Travel times and access to major Line 9 stations, including Gimpo International Airport, would also improve.

Meanwhile, Gangdong-gu is conducting a preliminary feasibility study on connecting Line 3 to Dunchon-Oryun Station. The district plans to complete preparatory procedures this month and launch the study in August.