Rapper E-Sens, born Kang Min-ho, 39, widely regarded as one of the top figures in the Korean hip-hop scene, has been indicted on charges of sexual assault, it was revealed Thursday.

According to legal sources and E-Sens' representatives, the Seoul Southern District Court issued a summary order in June imposing a fine of 5 million won ($3,380) on E-Sens on charges of sexual assault.

A summary order is a procedure used in minor cases in which a court reviews the matter in writing, without a formal trial, and issues a penalty such as a fine.

E-Sens contested the order and requested a formal trial, with the first hearing set for Sept. 2.

According to prosecutors, E-Sens is accused of assaulting a woman in her 30s, identified only as A, at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 3 last year at a club on Itaewon-ro in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The two had met for the first time at the club that night.

A told investigators that E-Sens suddenly pressed his body against hers from behind despite her refusal, then attempted to kiss her, bit her on the neck and groped her buttocks.

In a statement posted on social media Thursday, E-Sens acknowledged the physical contact but denied the charges, saying it "took place in a mutually consensual and natural atmosphere" and that "there was no coercion, assault or intimidation, and I never attempted any improper contact against the other person's will."

E-Sens' full statement

Hello, this is E-Sens.

I am issuing a statement regarding the criminal sexual assault case reported Thursday.

Last August, I visited a club in Itaewon with some acquaintances.

At the party, I exchanged greetings with various people I was meeting for the first time, including the complainant and her group.

Afterward, we toasted and danced together in a relaxed atmosphere.

At some point during that time, we danced in close proximity to each other.

We also exchanged phone numbers.

After spending some time together like that,

about an hour after arriving at the club, I left alone by taxi.

After that, the complainant and I had no further contact or communication.

Then, last December, the complainant's side suddenly posted about me on her Instagram

and contacted me directly, claiming sexual assault and demanding an apology.

As I had no intention of apologizing for something that never happened, I did not respond.

A few months later, the complainant filed a formal complaint, and a trial is now scheduled for this September.

I want to make clear that the physical contact in question took place in a mutually consensual and natural atmosphere — there was no coercion, assault or intimidation, and I never attempted any improper contact against the other person's will.

At the time, many people who knew me or recognized me were present inside the club, and the atmosphere was one of natural dancing and socializing.

I cannot accept the claim that I ignored a refusal and committed forcible sexual assault.

I will participate faithfully in the trial proceedings and ensure that the objective truth is established. I also wish to note that legal action — civil and criminal — may be taken against any false or malicious posts or comments, and I ask that no speculative reporting be published.