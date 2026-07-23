Gwangsan-gu in the Jeonnam-Gwangju integrated special city announced Thursday that it has activated a district-wide special task force system — with all departments participating — to prepare for the development of an 800 trillion won ($540 billion) semiconductor cluster, and has begun drawing up a future city strategy.

Following the launch of a "semiconductor cluster development support team" headed by District Mayor Park Byeong-gyu, all eight bureaus and offices under Gwangsan-gu have formed their own semiconductor special task forces.

The district will simultaneously identify administrative support measures needed to attract industry and sector-specific tasks to prepare for the urban changes ahead.

Gwangsan-gu put in place a response framework involving civil servants and outside experts across its bureaus and offices after the government announced July 6 that the Gwangju military airfield site would serve as the location for the Honam semiconductor cluster. The support team is working to define each department's role and direction for implementation.

The special task forces will analyze changes expected across daily life — including the economy, culture, education, welfare, transportation, safety and the environment — and develop administrative support plans to handle the permitting, infrastructure and residential environment improvements required during the cluster's development.

The district has set as a core objective the creation of a future city model that balances quality jobs with education, residential and cultural amenities. It plans to establish a spatial and industrial infrastructure strategy linking the Gwangjusongjeong transit-oriented area, the Kumho Tire Gwangju factory site and the Gwangju military airfield site.

Building on this, Gwangsan-gu will work with the central government, the Jeonnam-Gwangju integrated special city and businesses to prepare a medium- to long-term action plan aimed at ensuring the benefits of the industrial complex development extend to local commerce, residential environments, and education and cultural infrastructure.

"We have converted all departments to a semiconductor task force structure and have begun in earnest a platform-based administration that connects the government, the Jeonnam-Gwangju integrated special city, businesses and residents," District Mayor Park said. "We will carefully analyze the current state of the community and build an innovative future city model that reflects the voices of our citizens."