Korea Investment & Securities announced Thursday that it had invited children from local child welfare facilities to the K League 1 match between FC Seoul and Pohang Steelers, held Wednesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The event was organized to mark the long-standing official sponsorship partnership between FC Seoul and Korea Investment & Securities. The children who attended were from Woori House, a child welfare facility in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, with which the firm formed ties through the opening of the eighth branch of its flagship corporate social responsibility project, the Korea Investment Dream Library.

Before the match, the children put on uniforms and took photos with the players. They then served as player escort kids, walking hand in hand with the players onto the pitch.

Korea Investment & Securities President Kim Sung-hwan appeared alongside the company's mascot "Hangugi" before kickoff to perform the ceremonial kick.

"I hope this Special Day leaves the children with joyful memories they will never forget," Kim said. "We will continue to show sustained interest and support so that the next generation can grow up bright and healthy."

Korea Investment & Securities runs a range of social contribution programs aimed at improving the environment in which children grow up, including "Kids Who Dream" and the Dream Library initiative. Starting this year, the firm has expanded its support to young adults by launching the Korea Investment Dream Sherpa program, which helps youth aging out of the foster care system start businesses and settle into society.

The company also runs a financial education program called "Bankis College Student Class-Up Open House" for university students, and holds a "Summer Vacation Stock and Economics Class" for elementary, middle and high school students.